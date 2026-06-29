“Westminster is broken” – Andy Burnham sets out his leadership plan

Andy Burnham has delivered a speech criticising “Whitehall culture” and promising to rebalance resources between national and local governments.
On course to enter Downing Street in as little as three weeks, the former Greater Manchester Mayor laid out his vision for a “Number 10 North”, promising “growth in every postcode, and hope in every heart”.
But how will that work in practice? And how different is it from what’s been before?
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by political editor Ailbhe Rea.
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