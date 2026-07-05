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Is the social media ban really a good idea? 

Jonathan Haidt debates Oli Dugmore.

By NS Podcasts

Australia has done it, now the UK follows – but is banning social media the best way to improve childhoods in today’s world?

Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and author of The Anxious Generation, joins Oli Dugmore.

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