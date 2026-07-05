Podcasts The Exchange Is the social media ban really a good idea? Jonathan Haidt debates Oli Dugmore. By NS Podcasts Australia has done it, now the UK follows – but is banning social media the best way to improve childhoods in today’s world? Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and author of The Anxious Generation, joins Oli Dugmore. Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close Subscribe to the New Statesman for £1 a week Subscribe Content from our partners Policymakers must seize upon Britain’s “broadband moment” Rajiv Datta Beyond hiring: tackling the cybersecurity skills gap in the age of AI NS Commercial Prevention starts with childhood immunisation Joie Garfunkle Related The Exchange No one in the US cares about the UK Politics podcast “Westminster is broken” – Andy Burnham sets out his leadership plan The Exchange Seven prime ministers in ten years pwfree Join the debate Subscribe here to comment Subscribe Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments Label {} [+] Name* Email* Label {} [+] Name* Email* 0 Comments Most Voted Newest Oldest Inline Feedbacks View all comments
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment