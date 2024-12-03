Is the UK ready for AI innovation?

Photo by Shutterstock / NicoElNino.

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming a part of life, and the UK strives to become a global AI superpower.

But do we have the talent, skills and regulatory framework to deliver on that?

The New Statesman hosted a fascinating discussion with technology and business leaders to explore how Britain can accelerate AI-driven innovation.

Chair: Jane Wakefield

Panellists:

Paul Cardno, Global Digital Innovation Leader, 3M

Hannah Russell, CEO, British Science Association

Sarah Armstrong, Senior Sales Director – Modern Work and Generative AI, Microsoft EMEA.

Will Dunn, Business Editor, the New Statesman

This episode is sponsored by 3M.

Give a gift subscription to the New Statesman this Christmas, or treat yourself from just £49 Subscribe