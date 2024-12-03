Is the UK ready for AI innovation?

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming a part of life, and the UK strives to become a global AI superpower.
But do we have the talent, skills and regulatory framework to deliver on that?
The New Statesman hosted a fascinating discussion with technology and business leaders to explore how Britain can accelerate AI-driven innovation.
Chair: Jane Wakefield
Panellists:
- Paul Cardno, Global Digital Innovation Leader, 3M
- Hannah Russell, CEO, British Science Association
- Sarah Armstrong, Senior Sales Director – Modern Work and Generative AI, Microsoft EMEA.
- Will Dunn, Business Editor, the New Statesman
This episode is sponsored by 3M.