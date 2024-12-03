New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Spotlight on Policy
3 December 2024

Is the UK ready for AI innovation?

How Britain can accelerate AI-driven growth.

Photo by Shutterstock / NicoElNino.

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming a part of life, and the UK strives to become a global AI superpower.

But do we have the talent, skills and regulatory framework to deliver on that?

The New Statesman hosted a fascinating discussion with technology and business leaders to explore how Britain can accelerate AI-driven innovation.

Chair: Jane Wakefield

Panellists:

  • Paul Cardno, Global Digital Innovation Leader, 3M
  • Hannah Russell, CEO, British Science Association
  • Sarah Armstrong, Senior Sales Director – Modern Work and Generative AI, Microsoft EMEA.
  • Will Dunn, Business Editor, the New Statesman

This episode is sponsored by 3M.

Give a gift subscription to the New Statesman this Christmas, or treat yourself from just £49
Content from our partners
"Time to bring housebuilding into the 21st century"
“Time to bring housebuilding into the 21st century”
Paul Ruddick
For building best practice? Look North
For building best practice? Look North
Spotlight
Where does the Budget leave housebuilding?
Where does the Budget leave housebuilding?
Emma Cariaga

Topics in this article : ,