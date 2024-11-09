Fuel Poverty and Rising Costs: Who’s Struggling This Winter?

Fuel poverty is hitting homeowners, full-time workers, and young people. As energy prices rise and the cost of living crisis deepens, heating our homes is becoming increasingly difficult.

In this episode, host Zöe Grünewald speaks with Jessica Taplin, CEO of British Gas Energy Trust, Martin Lord from Citizens Advice Essex, and Carol Shreve from Citizens Advice North Yorkshire and Law Centre. Together, they discuss the shifting demographics affected by fuel poverty, the importance of community-based support, and the urgent need for policy changes.

We also explore insights from British Gas Energy Trust’s roundtable events across the UK, highlighting the collaborative efforts required to tackle this growing issue.

This New Statesman podcast episode is sponsored by British Gas Energy Trust, an independent charitable trust fully funded by British Gas, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.