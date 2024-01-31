The Parliament Brief: Is the government taking a risk with its cancer strategy?

Photo by Bernard Chantal / Shutterstock

Welcome to the Parliament Brief, where Spotlight, the New Statesman’s policy section, digests the latest and most important committee sessions taking place across the House of Commons and House of Lords. Previous editions can be found here.

Who? In the final session of its inquiry into the future of cancer treatment, the Health and Social Care Select Committee invited Andrew Stephenson, the minister for health and secondary care, to give evidence. He was also joined by two NHS England senior staff: Cally Palmer, national cancer director, and Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer.

When? Monday 29 January, 4.30pm.

What was discussed? The session focused on why the government’s plan to roll cancer into its wider Major Conditions Strategy diverges from examples set by other countries, which are instead producing dedicated strategies to tackle the disease.

Why did this come up? Cancer research and treatment has long been a focus of the committee, and in recent years the government has changed strategy on how it intends to deal with the disease. In 2022, the then health secretary Sajid Javid opened a consultation on creating a ten-year plan to reform cancer treatment (garnering more than 5,000 responses). A year later, in early 2023, Steve Barclay, another former health secretary, announced that his predecessor’s work would be scrapped, and folded into the Major Conditions Strategy instead, which will lay out plans to tackle six areas of serious disease within one holistic strategy. That strategy is due to be released this year, but an interim policy paper was published last year. You can read Spotlight‘s analysis of it here.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Many industry experts believe this all-encompassing approach is not the right direction of travel. A recently launched manifesto by the charity Cancer Research UK warned that progress made on tackling the disease is “at risk of stalling”. It asked whichever party wins the upcoming election to set up a new National Cancer Council, which would “drive cross-government action on cancer” and deliver a ten-year cancer strategy for England.

So what did they say? Addressing Stephenson in his opening remarks, Steve Brine, the Conservative chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, quoted earlier evidence given in the inquiry that suggested England “is increasingly becoming a bit of an outlier in the lack of a rallying call for cancer”, due to not having a designated plan.

Brine, quoting evidence previously given by Keep up with Cancer, a network of pharmaceutical companies, said: “The EU has its ‘Beating Cancer’ plan; America has its ‘Moonshot’ [initiative] and Singapore… has its own cancer strategy.” Brine also quoted Julie Gralow, chief medical officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, who had previously told the committee that if the US were to adopt the UK’s approach and replace its Moonshot plan with a major diseases strategy, this would result in a loss of “momentum” and “focus” on tackling cancer, and would ultimately increase rates of disease as well as death.

Stephenson admitted that he himself was originally “slightly sceptical” about the move to an all-encompassing diseases strategy when he was appointed to his role last October, “[but] the more I’ve looked at it, the more I think it is the right approach”. He added that the government are looking at “more long-term ambitious plans” that could be implemented within cancer treatment, with the Major Conditions Strategy acting as a baseline.

The five other drivers of ill health that form part of the strategy are chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease (including stroke and diabetes), dementia, mental ill health, and musculoskeletal disorders. “We know the majority of people who are suffering with cancer also are living with another major condition,” said Stephenson. “So I think having a strategy that looks at how we knit everything together, is the right approach.”

“I believe once [the full strategy is] published, we need to be a lot more clear on how we are driving forward the various cancer ambitions and other ambitions we still have as a government,” he added.

So, when is the full strategy going to be published? It’s due in 2024, but Stephenson, though tight-lipped, hinted to MPs it would be sooner rather than later: “I very much intend for it to be early this year, but I can’t be any more specific,” he said.

Brine pressed him on whether the government’s chosen model to tackle cancer in England was adequate. “We’ve definitely received evidence… that the benefits associated with countries that have a long-term strategy for cancer – in terms of planning of services and outcomes for patients – do better,” he told Stephenson. “Is your assessment that we can still get to that same place with this course of action?”

Stephenson argued that other nations’ priorities, such as making services better coordinated and more focused on patient outcomes – “how we knit services together, how we diagnose conditions earlier, how we do wraparound care” – are also integral parts of the Major Conditions Strategy. Though he admitted that the government still needs to “flesh out” plans, he added that “we already have various targets and metrics for cancer, and lots of investment going into research and innovation in this space”.

While the Major Conditions Strategy is an “overarching strategy”, Stephenson said that “disease-specific plans” could also be developed to complement it once the strategy is published.

What next? Stephenson’s appearance marked the final session in the committee’s inquiry, and a report will be published in due course. In the meantime, many working across cancer treatment and other major conditions will be waiting for the publication of the full strategy.

[Listen now: Is the NHS ready for developments in cancer care?]