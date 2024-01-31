Is the NHS ready for developments in cancer care? | Sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo

Advances in genomic testing and other new technologies mean we are spotting cancer earlier, and getting better at identifying the best treatment for patients.

But a greater understanding of the disease – or group of diseases – means a requirement for more tailored treatment plans to improve patient outcomes. This involves challenges for the health service when it comes to capacity, cost, personnel, infrastructure, and expertise. Is the NHS ready?

In this special podcast, sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo, Becky Slack meets Karin Smyth, Labour’s Shadow Health Minister, Professor Clare Turnbull of the Institute for Cancer Research, and Dr. Marc Moodley, Medical Director of Oncology for Daiichi Sankyo. They explore what the new developments in cancer diagnostics and treatment mean for patients and the NHS, and discuss Labour’s plans for the health service.

This New Stateman podcast has been funded by and developed in partnership with Daiichi-Sankyo, a pharmaceutical company specialising in oncology and speciality medicines. For more information visit www.daiichi-sankyo.co.uk/