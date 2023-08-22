Nike needs to sell Mary Earps’s shirt

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

There was plenty to feel disappointed about after the Women’s World Cup final yesterday. From poor attempts at enthusiasm from the Prime Minister and the Prince of Wales, to controversies surrounding the Spanish management and the president of the Spanish football federation, it’s clear society’s treatment of women’s football still has a long way to go.

No one may know this better than Mary Earps. The England goalkeeper won the “Golden Glove” award for the best performance over the tournament. She was acclaimed on social media after appearing to scream “f*** off” when she saved a penalty in the final. Yet fans can’t get a memento to celebrate, as Nike has refused to produce replicas of her distinctive pink goalkeeper’s jersey. Its absence from retailers has also meant that Nike has excluded Earps from its advertising and social media campaigns.

What does it take to produce a football shirt? There’s clear customer demand: the petition for a replica of Earps’s England shirt has had tens of thousands of signatures, and her Manchester United shirt was the club’s third most popular, selling out before the next season. Earps has called Nike’s decision “hugely disappointing and very hurtful”, going so far as to offer to fund the production herself.

Women’s sports have long been perceived to lack profitability, and this perception has been prioritised over the social benefits of promoting them. This creates a vicious cycle of underfunding and underinvestment in women’s sports, leading to less interest in them.

Related

Perhaps most concerning is that delayed attention to the specific needs of female athletes may contribute to increased injuries among female athletes. Female footballers are up to six times more likely to suffer from injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL, in the knee) than men. Up to 30 players had to miss the World Cup because of an ACL injury – including England’s captain, Leah Williamson, and the forward Beth Mead. There are concerns that boots designed primarily for men are partly responsible.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The gender disparity in ACL injuries has been known for more than 20 years, and yet the first football boot designed for female bodies (which have differently shaped heels and arches) was only introduced to the market in 2020. Nike’s own boot for women was launched just five weeks before the Women’s World Cup began.

This year parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee found that product descriptions by Sports Direct didn’t indicate whether boots were designed for women. When they asked the retailer what it was doing to support women and girls wanting to play football, they received no response. Meanwhile, boot manufacturers suggested that retailers can often be reluctant to stock women-only products and that there’s less demand for them.

Nike’s hesitancy over Earps’s jersey underlines just how ingrained the problem of underinvestment in women’s sport is. If one of the most celebrated sportswomen in the country isn’t deemed to be worth a jersey, what hope is there?

Inequalities between men’s and women’s sports have long been long acknowledged: the pay gap, the disproportionate prize money. But it is particularly disheartening that even corporations – which ironically stand to reap substantial profits from women’s achievements – choose still to withhold their support.

[See also: How I fell for women’s football]