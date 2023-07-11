Should Rishi Sunak be a diplomat?

Photo by Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

While Sunak is in Vilnius at the Nato summit today – where, significantly, Turkey has assented to Sweden’s membership – his Home Secretary will be taking the Illegal Migration Bill through parliament. The Lords secured a string of defeats against the government last night, which the Commons will vote on later today.

While the core aspects of the bill – the deportation of those who arrive on small boats – is likely to pass, Sunak will be grateful he is in Lithuania instead of Westminster. Opposition figures, such as the Labour MP Chris Bryant, have criticised Sunak for missing two PMQs in a row. But the less he can be associated with his party, Westminster and domestic policy, the better.

That’s the effect of yesterday’s friendly “bilat” with President Joe Biden at Downing Street – their fifth meeting in as many months. There’s a lot to be said for looking like a prime minister, whether or not Sunak has the power to act like one. Yes he’s improved relations with Biden but he still has to go to Washington DC to ask permission to host a summit on AI. (Some think the foreign excursions are why Sunak won’t call an early election. “He’ll stay on for the international trips,” one cynical Labour source observes.)

Such friendliness is probably only possible because Sunak dropped his predecessors’ isolationist bombast, faced down his party and gave the US what it wanted in the form of the Windsor framework with the EU over trade in Northern Ireland. As ever, division between its European allies doesn’t suit the US, particularly when it’s trying to focus on the Indo-Pacific region. Indeed, the JFK administration cajoled Harold Macmillan to apply to the European Economic Community, forerunner of the European Union, in the 1960s to promote continental unity. The UK in turn wanted to join to ensure US involvement in Europe. The recent isolationism was the aberration; Sunak has returned relations close to normality.

Related

Although he didn’t get much credit at home, partly because most people don’t care about Northern Ireland, the Windsor framework prevented tensions with the Biden administration from getting worse, and restored the UK’s standing in the perspective of its allies. Not that international diplomacy will dominate the next general election. But I’m sure No 10 will take what it can get.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: What is the point of Rishi Sunak?]