What does Rishi Sunak gain from the Northern Ireland deal?

Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has gone from being a prime minister who has achieved nothing beyond restoring the economic stability trashed by his predecessor to one who has secured the largest improvement in relations with the EU since the Brexit vote in 2016. He has resolved an issue that has incapacitated British politics for six years and, in doing so, has freed up his energy to focus on the priorities of voters.

The agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol makes Sunak look effective and competent. The aura of timid aimlessness has been alleviated – somewhat. It gives him momentum. The deal reduces checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and gives the UK an effective veto on EU laws that would affect Northern Ireland. Depending on the reaction of MPs, it could close an opening for Boris Johnson’s return. And as one former cabinet minister happily put it to me, the deal has restored the UK’s international standing. Labour might want to drop “Make Brexit Work” as a slogan lest they draw attention to this achievement.

With that all said, I’m sceptical about the political benefits of the “Windsor framework”, as the deal is known. What reward could be gained from “Getting Brexit Done” was cashed-in when we left the EU. That the Northern Ireland protocol led to onerous custom checks and the collapse of the devolved government at Stormont did not undermine that perception. “Getting Brexit Done” was regularly presented as the crowning achievement of Johnson. Repurposing that narrative for an election in 2024 or 2025 would feel anachronistic and out of touch to those voters in Britain who will decide the next election. Instead, the NHS, economy and immigration will be playing on their minds.

The truth is most people in Britain don’t care about Northern Ireland. Polling for the New Statesman from Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed in 2021 that most British voters did not feel connected to the people of Northern Ireland or only a little connected. YouGov polling from 2020 showed that most Brits wouldn’t have been bothered if Northern Ireland left the UK.

Related

This is part of the reason, I think, that Labour does not make its plans for a closer relationship with the EU a big part of its pitch to voters. Instead, it has repurposed the language of Brexit – through the Take Back Control Bill – for something unconnected to the EU: devolution. The wisdom of that strategy lay in the recognition that the Brexit vote was not about regulations, court jurisdictions and dual regulatory arrangements – which are the main points of the Windsor deal.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sunak has solved many of the problems with the protocol, but good governance doesn’t always produce political benefits.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Rishi Sunak has an opportunity to purge the Brexit ultras]