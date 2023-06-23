The paradox of cottagecore

Cottagecore influencers are curating the perfect pseudo-rural life, much like Henri Martin’s In the Garden. Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images

It is almost impossible to have an online presence without being categorised as an “aesthetic” or “-core”. The suffix -core, popularised in fashion by the trend forecasting group K-Hole, crept into our daily lives through hashtags as a way to find like-minded individuals on social media. One can no longer like crocheting without being #GrandmaCore, or wear hot pink without drifting into #BarbieCore territory. Certain aesthetics become more popular than others, and consumerism is quick to catch up: fast fashion, homeware and various other trinkets are designed for the overwhelming interest in specific lifestyles.

One of the most popular aesthetics to come out of TikTok is #CottageCore. Videos with the hashtag have amassed 14.3 billion views, making it one of the platform’s most popular. Cottagecore is about the abandonment of urban lifestyle constraints in favour of an idyllic, European pastoral life. But it’s not for everyone: those less interested in midi dresses, baking and handcrafts can explore #LumberjackCore.

Since the term first emerged on Tumblr in 2018, the aesthetic-turned-lifestyle has been characterised by values such as living with nature and a focus on sustainability, domesticity and living off the grid. After enduring the hell of the Central Line at rush hour, I often find myself on the sofa enthralled by these cottagecore videos. I wish I could join these women frolicking through the fields before floating down on to a gingham picnic blanket amid the luscious green hills of the Cotswolds, then tuck into a home-made black forest gateau using our wine glasses. (Who needs a knife to cut a cake when a wine glass can do the job and look #aesthetic?) In my imagination these young women exist in a perpetual loop of picking flowers, growing their own vegetables and tending to the ducks that trot around their gardens. But what happens when they stop recording on their new iPhones?

[See also: Your therapist shouldn’t be on TikTok]

Related

Living “off the grid” to an audience of millions, cottagecore girls are a niche corner of the internet supplying the fantasy of a simpler life that, for most of us, is unattainable. Many tell of their reckless abandon of modernity for a remote cottage in the English countryside. Ostensibly, they live off the land with their home-grown food and miniature farmsteads including, but not limited to, chickens, bunnies and goats. And yet many of these influencers are receiving money from companies. Scroll through cottagecore influencer videos and many have an “ad” hashtag on them, are sponsored, or involve an item disclosed as “gifted”. Some include discount codes for, say, the women’s fashion company House of CB. Others have been sponsored by the likes of L’Oréal and the clothing brand Cider, whose products the influencers use or wear. Indeed, it feels unlikely that home-grown food and animal produce pay the bills, even combined with a small Etsy business.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Cottagecore influencers’ online presence is paradoxical. No one whose livelihood depends on her online appearance, popularity and marketing can actually live off the grid. Do they really continue toiling for hours over the stove to make mozzarella out of locally sourced milk, far from the watchful eye of followers – and without checking their Instagram analytics? Or do they flop down on to the sofa with a takeaway and scroll through TikTok hoping for the algorithm to work its magic? Does the cottagecore girl live out the slow-living fantasy, or has she succumbed to the performative nature of social media?

As with all trends and aesthetics, cottagecore will go out of fashion. The most prominent evidence of this is #CottageCore’s greatest rival, #Y2K, with the resurfacing of low-waisted jeans, velour tracksuits and baguette bags reminiscent of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Once a new -core seizes the popularity crown, the cottagecore girl will have to abandon the idyllic rural world and transform herself yet again into what the audience, and her sponsors, want to see.

[See also: Is the clock ticking for TikTok?]