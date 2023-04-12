Will Joe Biden’s Northern Ireland visit achieve anything?

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Northern Ireland. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The US president, Joe Biden, last night arrived in Belfast for a four-day visit to the island of Ireland. He has come to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and to celebrate his Irish roots.

Biden wants to “make sure the Irish accords and Windsor agreements stay in place”, he said when asked what his priorities for the trip were. “Keep the peace and that’s the main thing. It looks like we’re going to keep our fingers crossed.”

Biden’s visit comes at a delicate moment. The Stormont Assembly has been suspended since February last year when the DUP pulled out of power-sharing in opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit trading rules between the UK and EU. Sunak had hoped the Windsor agreement he negotiated earlier this year – which will replace the protocol and includes a mechanism for the Northern Irish Assembly to object to new EU rules, known as the Stormont brake – would have encouraged the parties to return to government. But so far it has not.

The situation has led some to argue that the Good Friday Agreement, which provides the main unionist and nationalist parties with the capacity to veto in the power-sharing agreement, needs to be reformed.

Related

Biden is due to engage with leaders of five Northern Irish parties – the DUP, Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionist Party, the Social Democratic and Labour Party, and the Alliance Party – in a personal effort to break the deadlock. Tony Blair, who negotiated the 1997 peace agreement, said the president could have a “positive” impact but acknowledged that pressuring the DUP to return to Stormont may be “futile”. Yet the former US ambassador to the UK, Philip Reeker, said today that the US can act as a “friend to all sides” to encourage the peace process.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland is remarkably brief. He will hold talks with Sunak – a meeting the New York Times characterised as having been scaled back to a coffee – and give a speech at Ulster University’s new £350m campus, which is seen as a willingness to engage with the next generation.

He then heads to the Republic of Ireland for a two-and-a-half day tour that takes in two of his family’s ancestral homes in the counties of Louth and Mayo. However, as the Times notes here, the president’s focus on his Irish heritage risks offending unionists.

Politics is taking a partial back seat during this trip, with Biden bringing members of his family for his visit to Ireland. The trip’s brevity perhaps underscores the limitations of what American influence can achieve in Ireland right now.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.