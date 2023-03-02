Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 3:13 pm

Lee Anderson thinks he knows Britain – but he’s missed one sad key truth

The deputy Tory chairman has accused Britons of “abusing” food banks.

By Anoosh Chakelian

Photo by Jeff Gilbert / Alamy

Lee Anderson, the Labour councillor turned Tory MP for Ashfield, is still rattled about food-bank users. Having made a name for himself saying people use food banks because they can’t cook, they could live on 30p meals, and his parliamentary assistant doesn’t use food banks despite her low salary, his campaign continues.

Food banks are being “abused” by people treating them like “the weekly shop” and then going to McDonald’s “two or three times a week”, Anderson, who is deputy chairman of the Tory party, said in a recent debate in parliament. And this isn’t just his opinion, he claims: his constituents are the ones saying this, telling him “every single day about people making it up, telling lies or whatever”.

[See also: The inside story of a Tory MP’s 30p meals – which cost £50 up front]

Well, of course they say that. Nearly a quarter of Britons think most benefits claimants are “fiddling” their dole, according to the latest polling available. It’s long been a core prejudice in Britain that your neighbour on benefits is getting something for nothing, or cheating the system somehow. Labour and Tory governments have encouraged this thinking. George Osborne painted a picture of welfare recipients with their “blinds down” as others went to work, and New Labour even planned to send “mystery shoppers” into GP surgeries to find out if sick notes were handed out too freely.

Anderson likes to say that when he outrages the Westminster bubble and liberal commentariat, messages gush in from the public telling him how much they agree with him. But just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s true. (In reality, benefit fraud is very low – yet it’s prosecuted far more than tax dodging, which is costlier to the Exchequer.)

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: When Lee Anderson blames food-bank users’ cooking, he’s blaming himself]

Content from our partners
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Katie Schmuecker
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
Spotlight
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight

From my experience reporting on food banks for years, people are not going on a freebie hunt to blag some snacks. On the contrary (and perhaps related to that “scroungers” perception), what has struck me is the deep feeling of shame among food-bank users.

Sometimes they will decline to be interviewed, out of embarrassment. Or they will try to assure me they’ve never been to a food bank before. It’s also common to hear people say they will come back and donate when they can, to give back. Food banks I’ve visited have put flowers on the tables, to make it look like a café, and called their visitors “guests” rather than service users or claimants, to encourage them to overcome the shame and accept help.

Maff Potts, a former government housing adviser who runs a network of “public living rooms” around the country, told me recently that as soon as one in Rotherham hospital changed its sign from “Put your feet up” to “It’s time to talk #mentalhealthawarenessweek”, its daily visitors plummeted from 1,000 to 40.

Anderson thinks he understands Britain, and in some ways he does. But what he’s missed is our saddest trait: feeling ashamed to ask for help. Hardly anyone is going to a food bank as a jolly, and when there are now more food banks in the UK than branches of McDonald’s, it’s clear where the demand really is in Britain today.

[See also: Sue Gray’s appointment as chief of staff is a coup for Keir Starmer]

Topics in this article : ,