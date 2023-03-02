Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Preparing for Power
2 March 2023

Sue Gray’s appointment as chief of staff is a coup for Keir Starmer

The recruitment of the feared civil servant is a signal of Labour’s determination to clean up politics.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Ian Davidson/ Live News

Keir Starmer is set to appoint Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who investigated the partygate scandal, as his chief of staff.

Gray, who has a fearsome reputation for probing ministerial misbehaviour and ethics concerns, has left her role as head of the Union and Constitution Directorate at the Cabinet Office and is soon expected to join Starmer’s team. Her appointment will be seen as a significant achievement for the opposition leader as his party plots its course to power.

Gray has been described as “the woman who runs the government” behind closed doors and, having joined the civil service in the 1990s, she has deep knowledge of the machinery of government.

She is probably best known to the public for her report on rule-breaking lockdown parties in Boris Johnson’s Downing Street, which significantly contributed to his downfall as prime minister, but that was far from the first investigation she had conducted. Theresa May, when she was prime minister, tasked Gray with investigating claims that her closest ally, Damian Green, lied about the presence of porn on his Commons computer. Gray also led the “plebgate” inquiry into claims that former chief whip Andrew Mitchell insulted police officers on Downing Street.

[See also: Sue Gray: the civil servant who could bring down Boris Johnson]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Gray is an astute choice for Starmer from a political perspective. The Conservatives’ lack of grip on MPs’ standards has repeatedly been criticised, both under Rishi Sunak and his predecessors, whether that relates to PPE contracts, the conduct of individual ministers or lobbying work.

Content from our partners
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Katie Schmuecker
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
Spotlight
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight

The frequency of sleaze allegations, and the fact the prime minister remains the ultimate arbiter of any investigation under the ministerial code, has led Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, to propose an independent Integrity and Ethics Commission. The watchdog would be a departure from the current system and be able to open investigations, update the ministerial code and introduce sanctions.

Opinion polls regularly show that voters do not trust politicians and believe they are all the same. This enduring malaise arguably stretches all the way back to the 2009 expenses scandal. To win, Labour has to represent hope and renewal: who better, then, to have on your team for a drive to clean up politics than Gray?

Her appointment is subject to approval by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

[See also: The Sue Gray report: how bad is it really for Boris Johnson?]

Topics in this article : ,