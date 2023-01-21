The unbreakable spirit of Andy Murray

Andy Murray celebrates winning a point during the 2023 Australian Open.

Watching Andy Murray at the Australian Open in recent days I was reminded of a story the novelist Tim Pears tells about the American tennis player Jimmy Connors. At the age of 39, Connors was struggling at the US Open against a much younger opponent and set for defeat. And yet, Connors prevailed in a gruelling five-set match. “Are you crazy? Ilie Năstase asked an exhausted Connors afterwards as he was on a drip and in the care of doctors. “What’s wrong with you, you’ve won this tournament five times. Now you’re old, you want to die on the court?”



Connors stared at his old Romanian rival. “Năstase , you understand nothing. You’re European, you’re a bullshitter like all Europeans. For me, the five wins don’t count. It’s the last one that counts. This one. I’m still here.”



There is no one to compare with Murray in contemporary men’s tennis. Four years ago, at the Australian Open, aged only 31, most observers assumed the great Scottish champion had played his last competitive match. Injuries were devouring him. He was in such pain he could scarcely move on court. Later, at a press conference, he spoke tearfully of his physical suffering. The room was heavy with a sense of an ending.

“I spoke to my team and I told them that I can’t keep doing this,” Murray said. “I needed to have an endpoint because I was playing with just no idea of when the pain was going to stop. I’ve been in a lot of pain for what has been probably 20 months now, I’ve pretty much done everything that I could to try to get my hip feeling better…”

Four years later – after multiple surgeries and now playing with a metal hip – Murray is still here. He does not need to play – financially, reputationally – and yet he needs to play. Every match, especially at the grand slams, is a kind of torture for him. He wants to win. There is brilliance in his game. But he cannot move as he once did. The frustration and anguish are palpable. But his will to go on is infinite. His spirit is unbreakable. Loved and admired by fellow professionals on tour – especially by women players because he has championed their game – Andy Murray has achieved a late career grandeur and nobility. Do try to watch him before it is too late.