Kemi Badenoch boasts she can kick out staff in less than ten minutes

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Kemi Badenoch won the cabinet reshuffle in February when she was appointed the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, following the merger of the Department for International Trade with elements of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Badenoch, long touted as a “rising star” in the Conservative Party and possibly even a future leader, has wasted no time in streamlining her department. DBT – as the department is known – has announced a shiny new HR “Leaving DBT service” to smooth out the process of “managing the ebb and flow of joiners, movers and leavers”, making it easier for managers to kick out surplus staff in the departmental merger.

The service’s launch states “no one comes to work to do the admin”, and boasts of a new internal system that will quickly deal with the issues that arise from off-boarding employees. It talks about the difficulties of completing the leaving process for staff, with many being overpaid, staff failing to return laptops, phones and passes, and cutting off access to departmental tools and services.

Brutally, the Leaving DBT service boasts that it has reduced the “off-boarding” process for departing staff to “less than ten minutes”.

Related

While the Chatterer is sympathetic to any process that makes life easier for employees, one can’t help but feel this approach is a little ruthless. Perhaps Badenoch is subtly setting expectations for what would happen should she ever become leader.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: The Tony Blair-Gordon Brown reference in “Succession”]