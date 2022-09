Andrew Marr: why I broke down when announcing the death of the Queen

Photo by Guy Corbishley / Alamy

Andrew Marr’s emotional announcement of the Queen’s death on LBC radio moved many listeners, who have called his response “profound” and “heartbreaking”.

Most profound media moment from yesterday.



I had the BBC on the radio as I was driving and heard the announcement from them.



But I caught up with @lbc later and heard this from @AndrewMarr9



LBC Special: Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogartyhttps://t.co/MvSzqFfTOK — Diana Day by Day (@DianaDaybyDay) September 9, 2022

Speaking on the New Statesman podcast today, Marr described why he began to cry while announcing the death of the Queen. “As nobody’s idea of an ardent monarchist, I found myself on LBC announcing the news yesterday that the Queen had died,” he said. “I knew I was going to crack up, and I did. I choked up when I had to say the words, ‘We have to interrupt this programme to tell you that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.’

“And I thought to myself, ‘Why am I so emotional? Why can I not stop my voice cracking and some tears coming to my eyes?’

“It was because I was thinking of my own father’s death two years ago. And that’s interesting, I think, because in a way – it’s a hackneyed cliched phrase – she was a kind of mother of the nation.”

Andrew Marr was speaking to Anoosh Chakelian on the New Statesman podcast. Listen to the full episode on the New Statesman website, in the New Statesman app, or in your preferred podcast player.