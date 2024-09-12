New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
12 September 2024

Has Rachel Reeves made a “huge mistake”?

“She’s done an awful lot of damage to morale,” says Andrew Marr.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves secured a victory in Parliament for her proposed changes to the Winter Fuel allowance. 

But the move has divided the Labour party, angered voters, and possibly tarnished Keir Starmer’s authority. Is this a sign Rachel Reeves “is not very good at politics”? 

Andrew Marr and George Eaton join Hannah Barnes on this episode of the New Statesman podcast.

They also discuss Keir Starmer’s relationships with the trade unions following his speech at the TUC this week, and Freddie Hayward joins from the US to discuss the response to the Trump/Harris presidential debate.

Not yet a New Statesman podcast listener? Find all the ways you can listen in our comprehensive guide: how to listen to the New Statesman podcast

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

What do you want to know about UK politics? Every week the New Statesman team answer listener questions in You Ask Us. Submit a question here

Content from our partners
Clean power 2030? Mission accepted
Clean power 2030? Mission accepted
Alistair Phillips-Davies
How a digital approach to trade could empower economic growth
How a digital approach to trade could empower economic growth
Marco Forgione
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
Graham Hasting-Evans