Has Rachel Reeves made a “huge mistake”?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves secured a victory in Parliament for her proposed changes to the Winter Fuel allowance.

But the move has divided the Labour party, angered voters, and possibly tarnished Keir Starmer’s authority. Is this a sign Rachel Reeves “is not very good at politics”?

Andrew Marr and George Eaton join Hannah Barnes on this episode of the New Statesman podcast.

They also discuss Keir Starmer’s relationships with the trade unions following his speech at the TUC this week, and Freddie Hayward joins from the US to discuss the response to the Trump/Harris presidential debate.

