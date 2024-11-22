Jason Cowley to stand down as New Statesman editor-in-chief after 16 years  

New Statesman editor-in-chief Jason Cowley has announced his intention to step down at the end of the year. He will continue to write for the New Statesman as a columnist and essayist.

Cowley has been editor of the New Statesman since autumn 2008 and successfully led its transformation from a weekly political and cultural magazine to a multimedia brand. The New Statesman today has a paywalled website and a raft of award-winning podcasts, newsletters and video journalism strands in addition to the flagship weekly magazine.

In 2013, Cowley led the New Statesman through its centenary celebrations, editing and publishing two bestselling collector’s editions of the magazine showcasing the title’s incomparable archive. In 2019, he edited and wrote the introduction to Statesmanship: The Best of the New Statesman, 1913-2019 (Weidenfeld & Nicolson).

Cowley was appointed as editor of the New Statesman following its acquisition by Datamonitor founder Mike Danson, who continues to own the title.

New Statesman Ltd managing director Will Crocker said: “I would like to thank Jason for his tremendous work over the last 16 years. He took the New Statesman to a 40-year high in circulation, he is a multiple winner of the British Society of Magazine Editors’ editor of the year award (politics and current affairs), and he has always championed good writing and independent journalism. Above all else, he has been a brilliant talent-spotter: a new generation of political journalists and writers rose to prominence under his leadership. We will be very sorry to see him step down but are delighted he will continue to contribute to the New Statesman through his elegant and intelligent writing.”

Jason Cowley said: “After 16 years, I have decided that the Christmas special will be my final issue as editor. It has been an honour and privilege – as well as hard work and a lot of fun! - to edit this great magazine for so long. I became editor during the last days of a Labour government, and it now feels appropriate, after all these years, to move on with Labour in power once more. Next year, I want to dedicate more time to what I originally became a journalist to do – which is to write. We have a fantastic team on the New Statesman, and I have no doubt that the title will continue to champion good writing, sceptical liberal politics, and outstanding books and arts coverage. I want to thank my colleagues for their unstinting dedication to the New Statesman and total commitment to quality journalism.”