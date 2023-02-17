Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Media
17 February 2023

The New York Times is eating itself

NYT editors have rebuked staff and contributors for critiquing the paper’s coverage of trans issues.

By The Chatterer

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

High drama at the New York Times. On Wednesday (15 February) hundreds of NYT contributors signed an open letter attacking the newspaper’s coverage of trans issues.

The letter, addressed to the NYT’s associate managing editor for standards, Philip Corbett, accused the title of having “treated gender diversity with an eerily familiar mix of pseudoscience and euphemistic, charged language, while publishing reporting on trans children that omits relevant information about its sources”.    

On the same day the Times received another letter, also addressing its trans coverage, from campaign groups led by GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organisation. The signatories called on the Times to “stop printing inaccurate and harmful misinformation about transgender people and issues”.

On Thursday Joseph Kahn, the NYT‘s executive editor, and Kathleen Kingsbury, its opinion editor, hit back hard.  

In an internal email, leaked to the US media last night, they rebuked “members of our staff and contributors” for joining campaign groups in critiquing editorial coverage. They noted that some NYT writers had been called out by name despite a “clear policy prohibiting Times journalists from attacking one another’s journalism publicly or signaling their support for such attacks”. They said they did “not welcome, and will not tolerate, participation by Times journalists in protests organized by advocacy groups or attacks on colleagues on social media and other public forums”.  

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Organisers of the contributor-signed letter to Corbett accused Kahn and Kingsbury of conflating the two letters to “dismiss the well-documented complaint of editorial bias detailed in our letter”. They said that, although the timing of the two letters was co-ordinated, they were “very different documents”. “We await a courteous reply,” they added.

Content from our partners
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Dave Butters
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute

Questions remain. Will New York Times editors provide a “courteous reply”? What did they mean when they said they would “not tolerate” the actions of the signatories? And how will staff and contributors react to Kahn and Kingsbury’s rebuke?  

The Chatterer does not expect this dispute to fizzle out any time soon.

[See also: Trans activists ask us to redefine what most consider to be truth]

Topics in this article : , , ,