The government wants to prescribe Ozempic

The health secretary Wes Streeting has suggested this week that weight loss injections should be used to get Britain back to work. Is this a good idea? And what does it miss from the root of the problem?
Hannah Barnes is joined by political editor Andrew Marr and business editor Will Dunn.
Read: Wes Streeting can’t solve unemployment with weight-loss drugs
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman