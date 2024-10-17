New Times,
The government wants to prescribe Ozempic

A dystopian concept or a practical solution?

The health secretary Wes Streeting has suggested this week that weight loss injections should be used to get Britain back to work. Is this a good idea? And what does it miss from the root of the problem?

Hannah Barnes is joined by political editor Andrew Marr and business editor Will Dunn.

Read: Wes Streeting can’t solve unemployment with weight-loss drugs

