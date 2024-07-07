Rachel Reeves wants the Tories to own their legacy

Photo by Alex McBride/Getty Images.

Why did it take Labour 14 years to return to power? There are many answers to that question but one of them is how successfully the Conservatives toxified the party’s economic reputation. David Cameron and George Osborne used the weeks that followed the 2010 general election to speak repeatedly of “the mess” left by the last Labour government. This helped the Tories justify their austerity programme and entrenched their political advantage on the economy.

In her first speech as Chancellor today, Rachel Reeves will signal that she has learned from this strategy. “We face the legacy of 14 years of chaos and economic irresponsibility,” she will declare.

Defining the past is as crucial as defining the future to political success: Margaret Thatcher used memories of the “Winter of Discontent” in 1978-79 to maroon Labour in opposition; Tony Blair and Gordon Brown never allowed the Conservatives to forget 1992’s “Black Wednesday” (when interest rates surged to 15 per cent). Expect Reeves and Keir Starmer to continually remind voters of Liz Truss’s economic arson (that she has lost her seat does not change this calculation).

But Reeves will use her speech to assail the Conservatives’ record more broadly. After entering the Treasury one of her first acts was to commission new analysis by officials of the economy’s performance over the last 14 years. Had the UK grown at the average rate of the 38 OECD countries, she will say, it would be £140bn larger. “This could have brought in an additional £58bn in tax revenues last year alone to sustain our public services,” Reeves will add. “It falls to this new government to fix the foundations” – the slogan that will be emblazoned on her lectern (calling to mind Osborne’s vow to “fix the roof”).

While the Tories used “the mess left by Labour” to justify austerity, Reeves will use her inheritance to justify pro-growth reforms. As promised, the new administration will restore compulsory housebuilding targets for councils and relax planning laws to allow building on the green belt. The speech, Treasury sources say, is designed to signal momentum on the growth agenda and a determination to ensure that all parts of the country are better off by the end of this parliament.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

While the last Conservative government pledged to build 300,000 new homes a year, Michael Gove abandoned mandatory targets in December 2022 following a backbench revolt. Labour’s manifesto promised to ensure that “local communities continue to shape housebuilding in their area” but warned that “[we] will not be afraid to make full use of intervention powers to build the houses we need”.

Reeves will signal that she has no intention of resiling from this commitment. “Where governments have been unwilling to take the difficult decisions to deliver growth – or have waited too long to act – I will deliver,” she will say. “It is now a national mission. There is no time to waste.”

But while planning reform marks a break with the political cowardice of the last decade, other difficult decisions for Reeves lie ahead. During the general election, Labour was repeatedly upbraided by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and others for refusing to explain how it would ensure no return to austerity. Will Reeves raise taxes, increase borrowing or, ultimately, impose cuts? Whatever choice the new Chancellor makes, expect her to blame the mess left by the Tories.