Labour’s base is not as shallow as it seems

Critics of first past the post will feel emboldened to agitate for electoral reform more than ever after this election. Might there be reason for concern when Labour wins a landslide number of seats with the lowest vote share for a governing party since the First World War? And Labour lost some of its 2019 base – perhaps around a quarter. Seven to ten per cent of it went green, six to eight per cent to the Liberal Democrats, three or four per cent to Reform. This loss is bigger than the fifth of its base the party shed between 2017 and 2019.

In raw totals, more than a million votes left Labour between 2019 and 2024 for parties on the centre to centre-left. That equates to 3-4 percentage points.

Pollsters predicted more non-voters in 2019 would come out for Labour in 2024 than actually did. Savanta’s pre-election poll found 43 per cent of non-voters would show up for Labour. But FocalData’s post-election mortem finds it was just 36 per cent. In fact when it came to the polls writ large Labour underperformed the poll trackers by seven points, while the Conservatives overperformed by three points.

One reason for Labour’s underperformance must be in some sense thanks to an unenthusiastic electorate. Over the course of the campaign the idea that Labour would win – that it was a foregone conclusion – became more robust each day. By 2nd July as many as 70 per cent were sure the election was already won by Labour. And propagating this perception was employed by Grant Shapps and others to recover prospective Reform voters but also – inadvertently or otherwise – to depress the pro-Labour turnout: it’s a done-deal, so why bother to show up? I’m finding it harder to reject the idea that this line will have had some impact. My take has been that most voters don’t pay very much attention to politics at all, so surely it would have passed most people by? But if this sentiment emerged in some kind of imperceptible “vibe” form then it could have seeped through to the median Briton. But the ephemeral “vibe” is a rather tricky thing to measure.

Because of this I do not share such pessimism about Labour’s apparently shallow base. The two-thirds win on one-thirds vote (bad news for advocates of direct democracy, and admittedly not a well-rooted base) is not so worrisome as some commentators zealously argue. There is a different, positive way to frame their argument: The Conservative Party were so obviously not a threat to Labour supremacy that many voters felt comfortable searching for their true party of preference, or not turning out altogether, safe in the knowledge Labour would get over the line. 70 per cent of Britons, two days to polling day, felt the election was wrapped up. It is difficult to conceive such widespread belief did nothing to alter voting behaviour.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

So what for the future? If the next election is closer than this one – and the public’s perception is that it is a competition, not a done-deal – then those who might not love Labour but will tolerate it could probably be convinced red-wards. Until the closing days of the campaign this time round they were prepared to do so. If these prospective Labour voters made up the margin by which the polls got it wrong this time, then the party must target and squeeze them. In this election, defectors from Labour to the Lib Dems and Greens made up more than a million votes.

This is an easy strategy… so long as the Tories remain toxic, and Labour don’t become toxic by the next election. It’s possible.