What the National Rally’s rise means for Labour

Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images.

In eight days’ time, France could have its first hard-right government since the Second World War. President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble to call an early parliamentary election has not paid off. Yesterday’s first round vote saw Marine Le Pen’s National Rally move into first place, with the left-wing New Popular Front in second and Macron’s Ensemble trailing in third.

If Macron and the left cannot agree to prioritise candidates with the best chance of beating the National Rally before the second round on Sunday, then Le Pen’s protégé Jordan Bardella could become Macron’s prime minister. The best Macron’s camp can hope for is to deprive the National Rally of an outright majority. France’s options look grim: gridlock or the hard right in government.

The National Rally’s success corresponds with a broader rise in the nationalist right across Europe. Today, Viktor Orbán’s Hungary has taken up the EU presidency, promising to “Make Europe Great Again”. The European parliamentary elections in June saw the hard right make decent advances. After Joe Biden’s weak attempt to debate Donald Trump on Thursday, and the Democrats’ refusal to offer voters a different candidate, the chances that Trump will re-enter the White House have increased.

When I asked Keir Starmer last week what he thought about a Marine Le Pen victory, he said he wanted “progressives” to win across Europe. Starmer’s preference is clear. But that does not mean Labour will not work with nationalist governments. As Jason writes in this week’s cover story, David Lammy’s foreign policy is to engage with governments whatever their ideological purity. He has spent time with senior Republicans, such as vice-president contender JD Vance, Senator Lindsey Graham and the former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. I’m told to expect similar treatment of nationalist governments in Europe.

The early parliamentary election took Labour by surprise as much as Macron’s own prime minister, who was reportedly furious with the rash decision. Lammy has invested time building relationships with Macron’s inner circle (as I reported here). But France’s next elections weren’t due until 2027, meaning outreach to Macron’s potential successors has been minimal. Expect, therefore, Labour to extend overtures to Le Pen’s National Rally soon.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

That may not be as difficult as you might think. Key to Labour’s plans for Europe is to agree a security pact. Le Pen has indicated in the past her support for the Lancaster House Agreement, which binds the UK and France together over defence. Le Pen’s move to moderate the party – she’s distanced herself from Germany’s more extreme Alternative for Germany, for instance – makes cooperation easier.

If Starmer wins on Thursday, he could soon face nationalist governments across the Channel and the Atlantic. Five days after the election, he would attend (if he wins) the Nato summit in Washington DC. Two weeks after the election, at Blenheim Palace, Starmer would host the European Political Community, a Macron initiative that facilitates EU engagement with the UK. Both summits are opportunities for Labour to kick-start its planned “reset” in relations with Europe. A turbulent election in France will only make this mission more important.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Labour’s missions are no substitute for ideology]