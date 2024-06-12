He shall slight them on the beaches… Sunak’s faux pas is a free pass for Cameron

Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images

Success has many parents and failure is an orphan, yet recollections may vary after Lord Dave let it be known he was incandescent and suggested forcefully that Rishi Sunak, not he, must be pictured with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. My snout on the Tory front line whispered limelight-lover David Cameron did indeed softly enquire whether the PM should be on D-Day full parade, but the Foreign Secretary relished the opportunity to step into his size fives.

Reconciled to Conservative defeat, an ambitious Cameron recognises the value of rubbing shoulders with world leaders. A global top job is the next goal in a personal redemption journey from Brexit loser to international statesman. Outgoing Dutch premier Mark Rutte appears to have secured Nato, but you never know, and sharp-elbowed Lord Dave is networking for fresh opportunities.

Trouble and strife in the household of one-time Westminster golden couple James Forsyth and Allegra Stratton. Forsyth is the PM’s political secretary under fire for his D-Day flight. Stratton was Sunak’s Treasury spin doctor before switching to Boris Johnson’s No 10, which she quit over film of her laughing during partygate cover-up rehearsals. Stratton collects a pay cheque from Bloomberg, where my snout heard her mumble, during an event at their London HQ, that she would’ve hoped to spot the D-Day tank trap. If only hapless hubby had asked his sagacious wife.

Grim humour from a dispirited Tory worried a five-figure majority could vanish. Wannabe re-elected MPs, he wailed, call it Sunak’s law: anything that can go wrong will go wrong and everything that should go right will go wrong.

Over in Labourland, a few at the head of a lucky opposition worry an unexpected and unexploded bomb detonating could ruin the party but, apart from the Diane Abbott fiasco and Keir Starmer’s dithering before challenging Sunak’s £2,000 tax lie, the campaign has gone tickety-boo. What could possibly go wrong before 4 July?

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Majority shareholder Nigel Farage appointing himself leader of Reform UK by shoving aside Richard Tice was typically brutal. Humiliated Tice maintains he consented. An earwitness recalling Farage ridiculing perfectly coiffed Tice as “the hairdresser” suggests in Farage’s world it remains Nigel’s way or no way.

Lib Dems cooed that Daisy Cooper prevented Angela Rayner from smearing embarrassing dad Ed Davey with his ConDem coalition past on the BBC’s seven-way debate. He’s also escaped the Fujitsu Post Office scandal while on the political roller-coaster.

[See also: The officer class is swelling Labour’s ranks]