The end of the Tory safe seat

Photo by DIGITEYES / Alamy Stock Photo

Every national poll currently suggests a dismal result for the Conservatives in the general election on 4 July. Labour is somewhere between 12 and 27 points more popular than the Tories, a number that may or may not seem particularly seismic to a normal person. Hidden in the polling numbers, however, is another indicator of just how deep the Tory malaise has become: even in the “safest” Tory seats, a shrinking minority is prepared to vote Conservative.

Safe seats are generally seen as less interesting than the swing seats that could create a Portillo moment or a rebuilt Red Wall. They can be revealing, however. The New Statesman’s Britain Predicts model, created by polling expert Ben Walker, uses a wealth of polling data to forecast the vote (as a percentage for each party) in every constituency. It has been very successful in the past, and its predictions for safe seats are eye-opening.

In Labour’s safest seats, it dominates completely: in eight constituencies Labour is forecast to win at least 80 per cent of the vote. In the Lib Dems’ most popular constituency, Oxford West and Abingdon, they’re forecast to win a 58 per cent share of the vote, one of seven constituencies in which the Lib Dems are forecast to win over 50 per cent of the vote. The Greens have one such seat – Brighton Pavilion – in which they’re forecast to win 56 per cent of the vote.

The Tories have none. There is not a seat in the UK in which the Conservatives are predicted to win more than half of votes. According to our model, there are just four seats in England where the Tories can expect to receive more than 40 per cent of the vote.

Their top share in England (in Scotland, another three seats scrape over 40 per cent) is in Stoke-on-Trent South, where they are forecast to receive 41 per cent, but even here, Labour is forecast to edge a close victory, with 42 per cent of the vote. The same is true of Dudley (where they lose 40 to 41) and Bassetlaw (where they lose 40 to 43). Even in the places with the highest number of people prepared to vote Conservative, they are in critical danger.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

It’s worth looking, too, at the seats in which the main parties are least popular. There are only two seats in which Labour is predicted to win less than 10 per cent of the vote. For the Tories, it’s almost 60.

There are plenty of seats in which the Tories can still win despite a smaller share – they’re forecast to take seats such as South Cotswolds and Melksham and Devizes with less than a third of the overall vote – but the polls currently suggest the Tories are heading for a share of the overall vote that will be considerably lower than 1997.

[See also: The seismic radicalism of Nigel Farage]