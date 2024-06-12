Is Rachel Reeves hiding her real tax plans?

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The Conservative manifesto, launched yesterday, was fantastical in two senses. First, it depends on incredible calculations. As Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies noted, it combines definite costs (£17bn of tax cuts, £6bn more for defence) with highly uncertain savings (a £12bn reduction in the disability benefit bill). But second, there is no prospect of the Tories forming the next government. This was pure political simulation.

For that reason, the most significant campaign event yesterday was Rachel Reeves’ press conference at Savoy Place in central London. The shadow chancellor presented journalists with a dossier alleging that the Conservatives’ plans would add £4,800 to a typical mortgage by raising interest rates.

But it was Reeves’ own policies that were rightly the focus of the Q&A that followed. The shadow chancellor declined repeated opportunities to rule out an increase in capital gains tax, merely stating that Labour had “no plans” to raise it. This is a classic political formulation: George Osborne said the same about the VAT rise that eventually followed the 2010 election. Reeves could have used this moment to end the speculation over tax rises – yesterday’s FT front page warned of “investment fears” – but she did not.

Labour has ruled out increases in income tax, National Insurance, VAT and corporation tax in the next parliament. But Reeves has chosen not to extend this pledge to capital gains tax or to rule out new council tax bands. There are sound fiscal reasons for this and, tellingly, Reeves is sympathetic to both ideas.

In her 2018 pamphlet “The Everyday Economy”, written as a free-thinking backbencher, she argued: “Council tax, based on 1991 valuations, is at the very least long overdue a re-evaluation and revision of existing bands.” Reeves also noted: “Capital gains tax could be reformed, halving the annual allowance, having it paid at income tax rates.” (The top rate of capital gains is 28 per cent while income is taxed up to 45 per cent.) This was not mere positioning; Reeves sincerely believed in both policies and in shifting taxation from work towards wealth. (The pamphlet also noted that “a land tax could help raise tax more fairly”.)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Why not add these measures to Labour’s existing tax rises? (On non-doms, private schools and private equity executives.) Well, if you were planning an increase in capital gains tax, the last thing you would do is tell everyone in advance (prompting a rush to sell assets). As for council tax, Reeves has a strong political incentive to avoid a debate on property taxation during a general election campaign (she will recall the trouble that Labour’s “mansion tax” caused in 2015).

On tax, there are two big facts to remember: one structural, one cyclical. First, although the tax take is at a 75-year high (36.5 per cent of GDP), the UK remains a low-tax country by European standards. As a new Resolution Foundation document notes, the tax-to-GDP ratio is four percentage points higher in Germany and 11 points higher in France. The next Labour government will include plenty of social democrats who regard higher taxes not only as necessary but as desirable.

Second, as the Resolution Foundation also points out, post-election tax rises are the norm. Over the previous eight general elections, net tax rises have followed in all cases except for 2017, with an average increase of £21bn a year. There are natural political reasons for this. Memories of the last government – and “the mess it left” – are freshest. Early policy priorities – investing in public services in Labour’s case – need to be funded.

Will Reeves uphold this tradition? For now, the shadow chancellor is being very careful to keep her options open.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Fleet Street is colonising the American newsroom]