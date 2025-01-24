What does Trump 2.0 mean for the UK?

Following his inauguration on Monday, January 20, Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders to implement new policy or reverse work done by the Biden administration.

New Statesman podcast listeners have asked what the new US president’s actions will mean for Britain.

Freddie Hayward has been in Washington for the inauguration and aftermath. He joins Rachel Cunliffe and Hannah Barnes in our weekly You Ask Us episode to answer your questions.

