Guy Standing on big finance infiltrating education

Guy Standing is a British labour economist best known for coining the term “precariat” to describe the growing global class of people living with unstable employment, mounting debt, and chronic insecurity.

Standing’s latest book, Human Capital, explores how the education system has been corrupted and privatised.

He joins Oli Dugmore to discuss this, as well as how his concept of the “precariat” differs from Marx’s “proletariat”, and how a bold, progressive politics must flourish to combat the rise of authoritarianism.