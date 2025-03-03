The New Statesman is hiring: Senior Podcast Producer

The New Statesman is looking for a Senior Podcast Producer to drive the growth and editorial excellence of our podcasts.

While working with high-profile journalists and contributors, you’ll ensure our podcasts maintain the highest production and editorial standards while reaching a growing audience.

Main responsibilities

Lead production of the New Statesman podcast and its subsidiary shows.

Develop and execute strategy to grow audiences and explore new formats.

Script, edit and produce compelling episodes using Adobe Audition & Descript.

Collaborate with video producers to enhance podcast content.

Manage and mentor junior producers, fostering professional growth.

Work with editorial and commercial teams on branded content and partnerships.

Use analytics to refine content strategy and improve audience engagement.

Skills and experience

Significant experience producing podcasts or radio talk shows, including leading teams and driving editorial strategy.

Deep understanding of UK politics, news and current affairs.

Expert in audio editing (Adobe Audition and Descript).

Strong leadership and stakeholder management skills.

Experience working with high-profile talent and journalists.

Knowledge of podcast platforms, media law and best practices.

Podcasting is evolving fast, and we are looking for someone innovative, strategic and passionate to keep the New Statesman at the forefront of digital audio.

Please apply using this online form, and email your CV to kerilee.pearse@progressivemediainvestments.com.

The deadline for applications is Monday 10 March 2025.