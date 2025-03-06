Europe’s battleground: war or peace?

Not even a week ago European countries were hailing the prospects of peace in Ukraine, but after a disastrous visit to the White House for President Zelensky, and the pause of aid from the US government – things have soured. In this episode we’re asking what role Europe can play in the future of Ukraine.

Kate Lamble is joined by Sam Greene and Hans Kundnani.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe