What’s gone wrong with political journalism in the UK? With Ash Sarkar, Ian Dunt and Armando Iannucci | Westminster Reimagined

Armando and Anoosh delve into the inner workings of British political reporting.

Armando and Anoosh delve into the inner workings of British political reporting, exploring the complex world of the Lobby, the blurred relationships that many political journalists and politicians balance – trading access and trust, – and how this landscape has been evolving over the past few years with the rise of digital and alternative media. 

To do this they are joined by Ash Sarkar, senior editor at Novara Media, and Ian Dunt, columnist at the I and former editor of Politics.co.uk.

This is the last episode of this series of Westminster Reimagined.

