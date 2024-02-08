Liz Truss is back – and this time she’s “popular”

On Tuesday Tory right-wingers gathered in Westminster for the launch of “Popular Conservatism”, a new political group spearheaded by Liz Truss. She was joined by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lee Anderson and Mark Littlewood, formerly of the IEA.
Rachel Cunliffe and Freddie Hayward attended the launch and join Anoosh Chakelian on the New Statesman podcast to discuss what the new group hopes to achieve and whether they pose a threat to Rishi Sunak’s beleaguered – and increasingly gaffe-ridden – premiership.
