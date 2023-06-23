You Ask Us: What next for Boris Johnson – and Angela Rayner

In today’s special You Ask Us episode of the New Statesman Podcast, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward to answer listeners’ questions:
They discuss what role Angela Rayner might have in a Starmer government and whether she’s being sidelined. Then they tackle a question on whether Boris Johnson could return to politics through the House of Lords.
