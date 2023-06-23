Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

You Ask Us: What next for Boris Johnson – and Angela Rayner

The NS podcast team answers your questions.

In today’s special You Ask Us episode of the New Statesman Podcast, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward to answer listeners’ questions:

They discuss what role Angela Rayner might have in a Starmer government and whether she’s being sidelined. Then they tackle a question on whether Boris Johnson could return to politics through the House of Lords.

If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus.

Click here for more information on how to listen to our podcasts

Read more:

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Angela Rayner drops hint about leadership ambitions

Is Angela Rayner being frozen out by Keir Starmer?

Content from our partners
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Spotlight
A drinks industry for net zero
A drinks industry for net zero
Jim Fox
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
John Carroll

Angela Rayner interview: “The Tories fear me because I say it how I see it”

Topics in this article : , ,