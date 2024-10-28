Why Britain can’t move on from its ‘blitz spirit’

A new film from Steve McQueen is about to hit cinema screens: Blitz. Set during the devastating German bombing raids of 1940 to 1941, it follows Saiorse Ronan as east end mum Rita, and her son George, played by Elliot Heffernan, as they travel across London searching for each other.

In some ways, it’s a new look at history, Rita’s son is mixed race – and issues of race, class, and gender are present throughout McQueen’s film.

But Blitz also takes its place in a long tradition: almost 80 years on from the end of the Second World War, Britain’s role in both world wars still dominates British culture and retains a central place in our national psyche, and our politics. Why is this?

Tom Gatti is joined by journalist and academic Gary Younge and historian David Edgerton.

