New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Culture podcast

Why Britain can’t move on from its ‘blitz spirit’

with Gary Younge and David Edgerton.

A new film from Steve McQueen is about to hit cinema screens: Blitz. Set during the devastating German bombing raids of 1940 to 1941, it follows Saiorse Ronan as east end mum Rita, and her son George, played by Elliot Heffernan, as they travel across London searching for each other.

In some ways, it’s a new look at history, Rita’s son is mixed race – and issues of race, class, and gender are present throughout McQueen’s film.

But Blitz also takes its place in a long tradition: almost 80 years on from the end of the Second World War, Britain’s role in both world wars still dominates British culture and retains a central place in our national psyche, and our politics. Why is this?

Tom Gatti is joined by journalist and academic Gary Younge and historian David Edgerton.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
Kickstarting growth: will complex health issues be ignored?
Kickstarting growth: will complex health issues be ignored?
Sam Barrell
Nutrition must be central to Labour's health mission
Nutrition must be central to Labour’s health mission
Richard Hall
How we can continue to innovate in the care of rare diseases
How we can continue to innovate in the care of rare diseases
Kylie Bromley