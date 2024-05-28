Will Farage get a job with Trump? Why can’t the water companies go bankrupt?

On Monday we published an investigation by business editor Will Dunn into England’s water and sewage crisis. Will joins Hannah Barnes, associate editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, on this episode of You Ask Us to answer some listener questions on the water companies.
The team also give their 90:50:10 predictions for this year in British politics.
Read: The Great Stink: Britain’s pollution crisis
Listen: The Great Stink: how England came to swim in sewage
