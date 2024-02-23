View all newsletters
Have the Tories given up on the culture wars?

The team answer listener questions.

“I’ve heard speculation that the Tories’ election strategy is not really about “culture war and wedge issues” or evoking fear of Labour spending plans. It’s about showing Starmer as indecisive and untrustworthy, and the Labour Party as divided.” – one listener writes in to ask if the Conservatives election tactics have changed in recent months.

Another listener writes in to ask if Labour “have got away with the 28 billion thing”; this being the u-turn the previous promise to spend £28 billion a year on kickstarting a green industrial revolution if they win the election

Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, to answer these questions.

