Browsing royal bookshelves with The Queen’s Reading Room

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been over a year since the coronation and I am still not used to the phrase “the Queen” referring to Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of King Charles III, rather than the late Queen Elizabeth II. So there is already something surreal about tuning in to The Queen’s Reading Room. But this is Camilla’s book club – and, before you get too excited, Her Majesty is not interviewing authors herself, either. It’s more that she’s given her royal blessing to this endeavour, as part of the charity she has established to “foster in adults and children alike a lifelong love of literature and connect more people with that special magic that can only be found in the leaves of a book”.

The privilege of presenting the show goes to the charity’s chief executive, Vicki Perrin. So it’s fair to ask: what it is that makes this “the Queen’s” reading room in the first place? At the start of each episode, before the guest author of the day is introduced, we are invited to “take a brief detour into the reading room of Her Majesty the Queen”, where “in front of a crackling fire” she discusses her own literary favourites. And yes, there are crackling-fire sound effects. What there often isn’t is a link between the book Camilla graciously chooses to highlight and the author invited on the podcast. The crime writer Peter James is beloved enough in the royal household for the Queen to mention him, but he’s an anomaly so far. Her Majesty has nothing to say about the works of fantasy superstar Neil Gaiman, and the episode with Mel Giedroyc starts with a treatise on Dickens vs Tolstoy. Forgive me if I don’t see the connection.

Perhaps I am being unfair. There’s nothing wrong with a(nother) podcast that invites best-name authors to talk about the delights of their own bookshelves. It’s a gentle, calming listen. No controversy here, just celebrated personalities of the book world waxing literarily about the joys of reading. If it encourages Britain’s non-bibliophiles to head to the library, who could oppose it? As a bonus, I suspect despairing insomniacs may find The Queen’s Reading Room functions as an inadvertent soporific.

The Queen’s Reading Room

Spotify/Apple Podcasts

[See also: Inside the strange story of the Midwest FurFest attack]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close