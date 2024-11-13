Anne-Marie Duff Q&A: “We have to keep going towards each other”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

The actor and narrator Anne-Marie Duff was born in 1970 in London. She made her breakthrough as Fiona Gallagher in the series Shameless. Her portrayal of Grace Williams in Bad Sisters has won her a Bafta for Best Supporting Actress.

What’s your earliest memory?

The colour yellow. A specific primrose yellow. My mother says that was the colour of my cot. Also, a green glass water jug that was always on the table. So, yellow and green.

Who are your heroes?

The womble Orinoco from The Wombles. I loved that furry fella. I have also recently been blown away by my new pal Rose Ayling-Ellis. You seldom meet someone who is put on this earth to absolutely make a difference. She is extraordinary.

What book last changed your thinking?

Quiet by Susan Cain. Outside of the rehearsal or performance space I’m pretty introverted. This book helped me forgive my need to sometimes leave the party early.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

The novels of Thomas Hardy. My obsession with them began in my teens. Or Elvis Presley. Similar timing…

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’ve always fancied visiting London during the Fifties or early Sixties. That postwar period was extraordinary for all the arts. Being at the opening of Ronnie Scott’s, watching early Pinter, having a frothy coffee in a black polo-neck with a lot of eyeliner whilst discussing early Truffaut.

What political figure do you look up to?

The conceptual artist Marina Abramović. I find there to be more truth and courage in the arts than political rhetoric.

Who would paint your portrait?

Perhaps Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. I love a bit of seedy theatricality.

What’s your theme tune?

“If It’s Magic” by Stevie Wonder. I’m hopelessly hopeful.

What TV show could you not live without?

I have a weakness for American medical dramas. I’m not proud of it but it’s the place where I go to hide. My gateway drug was ER, obviously. Then I moved on to Grey’s Anatomy. I need a new show if anyone has any tips?

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

My parents taught me to go towards people. It’s a lifetime practice.

What’s currently bugging you?

That we put commerce above the physical and mental welfare of our young people.

What single thing would make your life better?

Brad Pitt. Duh!

When were you happiest?

I have to make this present and plural! Whenever I manage to make my teenage son laugh… Long phone conversations with my “sister friend” Dorothy who lives on the west coast of Ireland… Shared sunrises… Really good chocolate… The smell of bookshops… I could keep going.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

If it’s a fantasy: a novelist. Or maybe working in psychotherapy.

Are we all doomed?

Absolutely not. We just have to keep going towards each other.

Anne-Marie Duff returns to the stage in “The Little Foxes” performed at the Young Vic from 2 December to 8 February 2025

