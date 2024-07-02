Susie Alegre Q&A: “I was advised to travel the world or join the circus”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Susie Alegre was born in 1971 on the Isle of Man. She is an international human rights lawyer and author. Her first book Freedom to Think was shortlisted for the Royal Society of Literature Christopher Bland Prize 2023.

What’s your earliest memory?

Making dens in the bushes on the coastal path in Port Saint Mary, Isle of Man.

Who are your heroes?

Anne of Green Gables was my childhood hero. As an adult there are a lot of people I admire, but no real need for heroes.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

Manx history and folklore.

What book last changed your thinking?

It was Black England by Gretchen Gerzina – a whole new perspective on British history and the diversity that inspired the society we live in.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure do you look up to?

Eleanor Roosevelt. Getting consensus on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, even in the unique circumstances of the aftermath of the Second World War, was an incredible achievement.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I spent hours in my childhood imagining myself in different times. Particular favourites were the Viking era in the Isle of Man and medieval France, but I suspect they were a lot colder and less comfortable in reality than in my daydreams. Now I am always conscious of the fact that, as a woman, in a different time or place I would not enjoy the rights and freedoms that make life so good. Sadly, that could be the same for the future as it was for the past.

Who would paint your portrait?

Leonora Carrington.

What’s your theme tune?

It depends what day it is.

What TV show could you not live without?

There was a time when life without Northern Exposure was unthinkable.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

After university, bored of temp work, I asked a recruitment consultant I’d been working with about a full-time job in the finance sector. She advised me to go away, travel the world, join the circus or do something more interesting as I would be bored within six months. I didn’t join the circus but I didn’t get a job in finance either. I have since lived and worked around the world in fascinating roles and have rarely been bored.

What’s currently bugging you?

The hole in my sofa.

When were you happiest?

My year in Besançon, France. I had no responsibilities and plenty of time to discover food, people and new ways of living, particularly as the university went on strike so there were no lectures. Living in another country was a great liberation – being foreign by default meant I didn’t need to worry about not fitting in. It was probably the closest I got to running away with the circus as Besançon was the base of Cirque Plume.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I would have been a full-time novelist living on a smallholding by the sea. But if I had been, I would have missed a whole world of fascinating work and places that I could not have imagined. Hopefully, there is still time in this life.

Are we all doomed?

Not yet. We can still decide against doom, but we will have to make a serious effort to cooperate to build a future without it.

“Human Rights, Robot Wrongs” by Susie Alegre is published by Atlantic Books

Related