The NS Poem: Hybrid Flowers

All you had to do

was learn a few lines by heart

and raise one eyebrow at yourself.

Theatrical make-up

would take care of reality.

You could get up late,

do nothing all day,

then wander across town

to where the applause was waiting

with flowers and kisses

and everyone said how great you were

in the scene with the girl.

My actor father raised one eyebrow

and made a farting noise

when I told him I wanted to act.

He said my head was too small,

my neck was too thin,

I lacked personality.

If I was so keen to get on,

why not leave England

for a couple of years

and grow a moustache or something?

I could be a waiter,

or I could teach water-skiing.

So it was that I set off

on a lifetime’s sulk

across Asia by bus

and started to cheer up.

Kubla’s stately pleasure dome

seemed to have fled east

on the hippy trail.

His “miracle of rare device”

was a hot and hungry

game of sardines, packed tight

in little huts on stilts,

or piled in heaps on hillsides.

Rain fell like pantomime rain

in tales of long ago –

“ancestral voices prophesying war”.

In watery terraces

white peacocks ruled the roost

while I paddled about

in the mud of happenstance.

I was learning to do nothing at last,

talking to Americans

in Rest and Recreation bars,

waiting for poems and love-dates

to bring me their hybrid flowers.

Start the new year with a New Statesman subscription from only £8.99 per month. Subscribe

Related