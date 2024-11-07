New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
7 November 2024

Subscriber of the Week: Charlie O’Neill

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Clive Frost/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Student and Labour activist.

Where do you live?

Birmingham.

Do you vote?

Will be able to from next year.

How long have you been a subscriber?

A digital one for years, but only recently print.

What made you start?

The NS aligns with my political views without excluding other perspectives.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, but I bookmark articles my mum might be interested in.

What pages do you flick to first?

Leader, then Marr.

How do you read yours?

Savour it over the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Creative public transport. I’m sure readers would be thrilled.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Harold Wilson. In fact, I’d love to see a 100-page issue on him.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

George Galloway.

All-time favourite NS article?

The dismal world of David Walliams” by Tom Gatti.

The New Statesman is…

a model for what a thoughtful, dynamic British left should be.

Content from our partners
Why Rachel Reeves needs to focus on food in schools
Why Rachel Reeves needs to focus on food in schools
Joss MacDonald
No health, no growth
No health, no growth
Spotlight
Tackling cancer waiting times
Tackling cancer waiting times
Benson Fayehun

Topics in this article :