Subscriber of the Week: Charlie O’Neill

Photo by Clive Frost/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Student and Labour activist.

Where do you live?

Birmingham.

Do you vote?

Will be able to from next year.

A digital one for years, but only recently print.

What made you start?

The NS aligns with my political views without excluding other perspectives.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, but I bookmark articles my mum might be interested in.

What pages do you flick to first?

Leader, then Marr.

How do you read yours?

Savour it over the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Creative public transport. I’m sure readers would be thrilled.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Harold Wilson. In fact, I’d love to see a 100-page issue on him.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

George Galloway.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The dismal world of David Walliams” by Tom Gatti.

The New Statesman is…

a model for what a thoughtful, dynamic British left should be.