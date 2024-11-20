Subscriber of the week: Arthur Harvey

Photo by Christiane Ylven Vibe/Millennium Images, UK

What do you do?

Retired IT analyst.

Where do you live?

Bothwell, near Glasgow.

Do you vote?

Always.

Many years.

What made you start?

Looking for good journalism from a left-of-centre point of view.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not really, but issues are left lying around.

What pages do you flick to first?

Front to back as anyone slightly OCD would.

How do you read yours?

See above!

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Deeper analysis of the big issues from multiple viewpoints.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr and Dr Phil Whitaker

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Jesus (controversial!).

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nigel Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

Anything by Stephen Bush, whom I miss.

The New Statesman is…

thought provoking and informative.

[See also: The combat zone]

Related