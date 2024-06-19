Subscriber of the week: Enrico Reuter

What do you do?
University lecturer.
Where do you live?
York.
Do you vote?
Always, often with gritted teeth.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About ten years.
What made you start?
I realised I bought the magazine every week.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My wife looks at the Critics.
What pages do you flick to first?
I flick through the whole issue to see what awaits me.
How do you read yours?
Through the week: front to middle, end to middle.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Challenging thinkers.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Rachel Cunliffe, Sophie McBain Michael Prodger.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Those named most often in the following question.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Nick Clegg, if he still counts.
All-time favourite NS article?
Recently, Will Dunn on QE.
The New Statesman is…
always insightful, sometimes irritating, never boring.
