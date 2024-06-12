New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
12 June 2024

Subscriber of the Week: John Bishop

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by John MacLean/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Retired civil engineer.

Where do you live?

South-east London.

Do you vote?

Yes, always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since April 2020.

What made you start?

I wanted to stay informed during the pandemic.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife sometimes sneaks a look at the Lezard column.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader.

How do you read yours?

Front to back, punctuated by the cryptic crossword.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

The balance is just about right.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Nicholas Lezard and Tracey Thorn.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Alan Bates, the former sub-postmaster.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Dominic Cummings.

All-time favourite NS article?

Kate Mossman’s interview with Justin Welby.

The New Statesman is…

a thought-provoking source of balanced, reliable journalism.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Jay Mitra]

Content from our partners
Peatlands are nature's unsung climate warriors
Peatlands are nature’s unsung climate warriors
Scott J Davidson
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
Spotlight
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
John Boumphrey

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 12 Jun 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The hard-right insurgency