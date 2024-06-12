Subscriber of the Week: John Bishop

What do you do?
Retired civil engineer.
Where do you live?
South-east London.
Do you vote?
Yes, always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since April 2020.
What made you start?
I wanted to stay informed during the pandemic.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My wife sometimes sneaks a look at the Lezard column.
What pages do you flick to first?
The Leader.
How do you read yours?
Front to back, punctuated by the cryptic crossword.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
The balance is just about right.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Nicholas Lezard and Tracey Thorn.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Alan Bates, the former sub-postmaster.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Dominic Cummings.
All-time favourite NS article?
Kate Mossman’s interview with Justin Welby.
The New Statesman is…
a thought-provoking source of balanced, reliable journalism.
This article appears in the 12 Jun 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The hard-right insurgency