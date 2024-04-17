Subscriber of the week: Alex Kirkup

What do you do?
Youth worker.
Where do you live?
Newport, South Wales.
Do you vote?
Yes, locally and nationally.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Three years.
What made you start?
My dad being annoyed that I kept stealing his copies!
Is the NS bug in the family?
My dad’s been a reader since the 1960s, and got me into it.
What pages do you flick to first?
At random usually, seeing what catches the eye.
How do you read yours?
On the train, often with a cider.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Coverage of Latin American politics.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Nicholas Lezard and Dr Phil Whitaker.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
NHS workers and teachers.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Suella Braverman.
All-time favourite NS article?
So many, but recently Robert Colls on the miners’ strike.
The New Statesman is…
intelligent but accessible and wide-ranging.
This article appears in the 17 Apr 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Israel vs Iran