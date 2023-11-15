Support 110 years of independent journalism.

15 November 2023

Subscriber of the week: Matt Andrews

By New Statesman

Photo by Zisis Kardianos/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Software engineering manager.

Where do you live?

Birmingham.

Do you vote?

With little expectation, yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since 2015.

What made you start?

I wanted to feel connected to things.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

I occasionally read sections aloud to my partner.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader, letters and Commons Confidential.

How do you read yours?

Currently, while cradling a four-month-old and a bottle.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Interrogation of Big Tech (the piece on effective altruism was brilliant).

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Pippa Bailey, Rowan Williams, Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

“30p” Lee Anderson.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The peak” by Edward Docx.

The New Statesman is…

trying to find some kind of path amid extremes.

