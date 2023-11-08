Subscriber of the Week: Ruth Wills

What do you do?
Retired diplomat.
Where do you live?
Coventry, where I was born and back to which I have been sent!
Do you vote?
Always. It’s a privilege many don’t have.
How long have you been a subscriber?
More than 20 years.
What made you start?
Not having time to read a daily.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My sister dips in when she visits.
What pages do you flick to first?
I go boringly from front to back.
How do you read yours?
In bits over the week.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
As many articles with practical solutions to our world’s problems as you can find.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Dr Phil… I still miss Helen Lewis [So do we, Ed.]
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
The women who delivered planes to RAF airfields in wartime.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
The US politician Matt Gaetz.
All-time favourite NS article?
The New Statesman is…
essential for keeping informed.
