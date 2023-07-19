Support 110 years of independent journalism.

19 July 2023

Subscriber of the week: Maxine Rhodes

By New Statesman

What do you do?

I work in sport, removing inequalities to access.

Where do you live?

Newport, south Wales.

Do you vote?

I vote Labour and after a lifetime of resisting have now joined.

How long have you been a subscriber?

A year.

What made you start?

I bought it intermittently for 15 years. Slow to commit!

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

Nothing in particular.

How do you read yours?

With copious tea on Sunday.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Theatre reviews.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

A trifle as a metaphor for today’s politics. Make of that what you will!

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nadine Dorries.

All-time favourite NS article?

Anything by Lezard.

The New Statesman is…

essential to my understanding of contemporary politics.

