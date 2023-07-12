Subscriber of the week: Rowan Burrows

What do you do?
I’m a business analyst in the energy sector.
Where do you live?
Warwick.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Around 12 years.
What made you start?
I had finished uni and wanted to stay engaged on important issues.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not yet, although I keep trying!
What pages do you flick to first?
The book and arts reviews.
How do you read yours?
On a Saturday morning with coffee and favourite records.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
The energy transition, the environment and music.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Quentin Sommerville, Hannah Rose Woods, Pippa Bailey.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
Harry Leslie Smith visits the “Jungle” in Calais.
The New Statesman is…
depth in a shallow world.
This article appears in the 12 Jul 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Tabloid Nation