Lukas Dhont’s Close explores the abrupt end of boyhood

Fateful friendship: Gustav De Waele (left) and Eden Dambrine play teenage classmates Rémi and Léo. Photo by A24

Lukas Dhont’s debut feature, Girl, was first much admired and then swiftly condemned. It’s the story of a 15-year-old trans female ballet dancer, Lara, following her coming of age as she trains in a rigorous dance school. At the same time, she is awaiting the hormone replacement therapy that can start when she turns 16, and then the sex reassignment surgery for which she longs. Lara becomes frustrated by her body and the time her transition is taking and, in a shocking final scene, mutilates herself with a pair of scissors, after having called an ambulance.

It’s based on the experiences of a trans dancer, Nora Monsecour, whom Dhont first approached when she was 15 and he was an 18-year-old film student. Initially, he wanted to make a documentary about her but they decided to turn her story into fiction. After an open, gender-neutral casting of 500 candidates, Victor Polster, a beautiful 14-year-old boy was given the part.

At Cannes in 2018, Girl won the Caméra d’Or Award for best first feature and the Queer Palm, then was selected as Belgium’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar and bought by Netflix. But it soon attracted flak from critics who were trans. They argued the film was sadistic and dangerous and were angered by a trans story being told by a non-trans director using a non-trans actor. They criticised the way it seemed fixated on “genital aspects of transitioning”. In response, Monsecour firmly defended Girl: “My story is not a fantasy of the cis director. Lara’s story is my story.”

As the story of two 13-year-old cis boys, Close, Dhont’s second film, is not open to any such gender-based criticism – yet it has a similarly questionable dip into melodrama. The first half-hour is an idyll. Blond Léo (Eden Dambrine) and dark-haired Rémi (Gustav De Waele) are perfect friends, revelling in their summer holidays, cycling through fields of flowers, living in each other’s houses, often spending the nights together too, cuddling close, although there’s no suggestion that the relationship is sexual. Their families fully participate in this closeness, delighted to share their happiness.

Related

[See also: Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s film is a spectacular mess]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Then it’s term-time and their intimacy is exposed to a more brutal context: the schoolyard. Girls giggle at them, asking them if they’re a couple. They’re just best friends, almost brothers, they say. But Léo, who has seemed the more fey of the two, is embarrassed and begins to pull away from Rémi, not waiting to cycle to school with him, choosing to take up with the jocks in the ice hockey team. Rémi is devastated and commits an act even more irrevocable than Lara’s self-harm. The scene in which Léo’s mother (Léa Drucker) has to let him know what has happened, more through her physical presence and facial expression than words, is extremely powerful and distressing. The remainder of the film plays out Léo’s attempts to come to terms with this event, drawn to Rémi’s mother (Émilie Dequenne) but unable to speak to her, committing himself instead to the thumpingly masculine exertions of the ice hockey team, armoured in padding and a face mask.

Close, like Girl, is filmed closely with an inquisitive handheld camera, right in the middle of things. Yet it is also highly stylised and choreographed, the contrast between recurrent bouts of violent exercise and bedroom intimacy establishing a similar rhythm to that of Girl. Dhont has elicited remarkable performances from these striking boys after six months of rehearsals, establishing relationships and gradually introducing the camera so they became accustomed to it – and they seem not to be acting towards it.

He was influenced by a 2013 book, Deep Secrets: Boys’ Friendships and the Crisis of Connection by the US psychologist Niobe Way, in which she interviewed 100 high-school boys and found they spoke freely of their love for their friends in early adolescence, but rejected such language a few years later, under pressure to “man up”. This can only have confirmed Dhont’s existing sense of coming of age as an expulsion from paradise. “A queer audience will watch this film and connect to a deep wound,” he says, recognising that the experience of heartbreak through friendship is universal, too.

Close, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes, up for Best International Film at the Oscars in March, is immediately captivating, so different in its tenderness to Hollywood crassness. Dhont, now 31, is a great talent. Yet just like Girl (“My story does not include that final event,” Nora Monsecour specified), it deviates unnecessarily into extremity, as if lacking confidence the narrative will have sufficient force without such a turn. It will be good to see what Dhont does next.

“Close” is in cinemas now

Read more:

Why on earth do you care what Gen Z think of sex scenes in films?

Babi Yar: a harrowing masterpiece of Ukraine under Nazi rule

On the “war kitsch” of All Quiet on the Western Front